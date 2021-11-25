Dorchester County seeking feedback on first public safety plan

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is asking for the public’s input on its first public safety plan.

County officials say its strategic plan for public safety will serve as a tool to communicate the vision for public safety in the county and help direct focus and resources by identifying goals and objectives in the county.

Residents are asked to complete an online survey with the goal of collecting feedback on the current state of the community.

Officials say the responses will remain anonymous and will only be used for planning purposes.

A link to the survey can be found here.

