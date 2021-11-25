SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Here’s how to safely store those Thanksgiving dinner leftovers

By Alex Dederer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT/CBS News) - Thanksgiving meals are a gift that just keeps on giving!

But the USDA recommends eating that gift within three to four days after you make it, a lot shorter of a timeframe than many of us would like to believe.

Kaitlin Anderson of Olmsted County Public Health in Minnesota shared three tips for storing Thanksgiving leftovers:

  • Cool the food properly and as quickly as possible. Make sure the food is stored in shallow containers and in small quantities.
  • Use them in a timely manner. Put the leftovers in the freezer for them to last indefinitely. The quality of the food may go down, but they are safe to eat.
  • Reheat the food properly. That means heating to up to 165 degrees.

“Nobody wants to spend the holiday with food-borne illness, so it’s best to just treat your food safely so that you can enjoy a healthy and happy Thanksgiving weekend,” Anderson said.

These tips will make sure that the food does not develop any pathogens, one guest no one wants at the Thanksgiving table.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
Officers say 15-year-old Nekoyah Booker was last seen around Eva Street in North Charleston.
Police searching for missing North Charleston teen
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: How to safely store Thanksgiving dinner leftovers
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day across the country.
Thanksgiving Day across the U.S.