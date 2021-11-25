Police investigating fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

SC Lottery
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says a man was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the intersection of Downing Street just after 10:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wolfsen says investigators closed all lanes of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard for several hours while they collected evidence.

Wolfsen says the vehicle fled the scene of the accident and no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Charleston Police’s Traffic Division at 843-965-4084 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

