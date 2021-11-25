SC Lottery
Rollins carries Toledo over Coastal Carolina 79-70

Coastal Carolina basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASSAU -- — Ryan Rollins had a career-high 35 points as Toledo defeated Coastal Carolina 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 15 points for Toledo (5-1). JT Shumate added 10 points. RayJ Dennis had six rebounds and six assists.

Essam Mostafa had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Chanticleers (2-2). Rudi Williams scored a career-high 20 points. Wilfried Likayi had 14 points.

Vince Cole, whose 12.0 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Chanticleers, scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

