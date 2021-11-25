SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol released photos of the type of vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a moped.

The crash happened Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Harper Drive.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle traveling east on U.S. 178 struck the rear of a moped, killing its driver.

The vehicle involved left the scene, troopers said.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle is expected to have damage to the right front near the area of the headlight or fog light.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 800-768-1501, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

