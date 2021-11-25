SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run

The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle...
The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle is expected to have damage to the right front near the area of the headlight or fog light, troopers say.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol released photos of the type of vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a moped.

The crash happened Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Harper Drive.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle traveling east on U.S. 178 struck the rear of a moped, killing its driver.

The vehicle involved left the scene, troopers said.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle is expected to have damage to the right front near the area of the headlight or fog light.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 800-768-1501, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
Officers say 15-year-old Nekoyah Booker was last seen around Eva Street in North Charleston.
Police searching for missing North Charleston teen
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

After all of your guests clean their Thanksgiving plates, it's important to be careful about...
Here’s how to safely store those Thanksgiving dinner leftovers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: How to safely store Thanksgiving dinner leftovers
The 44th Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K returned to downtown Charleston Thursday
Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K returns to Charleston
It’s the season of giving and the Charleston Animal Society is hoping you’ll give one of the...
Charleston Animal Society to waive adoption fees to help get animals forever homes