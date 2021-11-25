SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC woman in dire need of living kidney donor

By Kylie Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate couple is on a quest for a living kidney donor and in the spirit of the holidays, they’re hoping they can find a match.

“To have my life back would mean everything to me,” Liz Lishka says.

Lishka says she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease 10 years ago. Last year, she said it progressed to stage four.

“She’s tired a lot,” Liz’s husband, Lee, says. “Hasn’t had a quality of life in well over a year.”

Lishka says she’s been on the transplant list at MUSC in Charleston since March.

“And right away, I was told by my team of doctors that my best chance of survival is to get a living kidney donor,” she says.

Doctors say a kidney from a living donor is the best option for the recipient’s quality and length of life, opposed to dialysis or a kidney from a deceased donor.

“It gives you the longest length of life of any of the options statistically, but also, it’s a quicker recovery and it’s a better quality of life quicker,” Prisma Health transplant surgeon Dr. Todd Merchen says.

Merchen is the director of Prisma Health’s new kidney transplant program.

After Lishka was told she needed to find a living kidney donor, she says she had six potential donors in friends and family almost immediately.

“We had no idea that, oh you get a donor,” she says. “You’re a shoe-in. You go on your merry way. You have the transplant and you’re good to go. Well, six tries later.”

Lishka says it feels like he and his wife keep getting the rug pulled out from under them.

“The average wait for a deceased donor kidney, depending on your blood type may be anywhere from two to six years or even longer,” Prisma Health’s Dr. Keith Superdock says.

Superdock is also part of Prisma’s new transplant program. He said there are more than 100,000 people in the country on the transplant list and more than 90,000 are in need of a kidney.

He says there are three main criteria someone must fit to become a living donor.

“They would have to have completely normal kidney function by all measures, both structural normal kidneys, as well as normal blood tests, normal urine tests, etc.,” Superdock says. “The second qualification they would have to meet is that they would have no diseases that could be transmitted to their recipient. So if they had an infection of some sort or a cancer, it would be unsafe for them to give a kidney to their intended recipient. And thirdly, they would have to have no major health issues that would destroy their remaining kidney.”

Doctors say a potential donor will first go through a general health screening over the phone, followed by blood and urine tests, then a meeting with a social worker, doctor and surgeon.

Superdock says it’s not crucial to be a perfect match nowadays in order to donate to someone.

“Nowadays, our immunosuppression is so good that the degree of match really does not need to be that stringent,” Superdock says.

Doctors say the procedure is minimally invasive and the majority of the time, without any complications.

“The living donor-recipient doesn’t wait in line for an organ transplant,” Merchen says.

Doctors say a living donor keeps a recipient from waiting in line on the transplant list they may never make it off of.

“I would have my life back,” Lishka says. “I just would be so appreciative and grateful.”

If you’re interested in helping, you can contact the MUSC Health Transplant Center at 843-792-5097 or livedonor@musc.edu.

You can also find more information about becoming a living donor at MUSC or at Prisma Health.

Doctors say you can also join a paired exchange program where, if you are not a direct match, you can donate to someone else in need in exchange for a donor match for your loved one.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
Officers say 15-year-old Nekoyah Booker was last seen around Eva Street in North Charleston.
Police searching for missing North Charleston teen
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC woman in dire need of living kidney donor
The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle...
SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run
After all of your guests clean their Thanksgiving plates, it's important to be careful about...
Here’s how to safely store those Thanksgiving dinner leftovers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: How to safely store Thanksgiving dinner leftovers