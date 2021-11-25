SC Lottery
Seacoast Church hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers from a Lowcountry church are hoping to feed thousands on Thanksgiving.

More than 100 volunteers at Seacoast Church’s North Charleston Dream Center are spending Thanksgiving morning preparing individual meals for distribution to the community and other churches.

Seacoast Church says the purpose of the event is to feed those who are not able to purchase or prepare a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

Their goal is to make 3,000 hot individual meals.

Meals can be picked up at the dream center between 9 and 11 a.m. on Thursday.

