SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
Kaden Burdette (left) and Oscar Valencia Licea (right).
Investigators arrest men and juveniles for North Charleston murder
Neal Archie Davis Jr., 37, was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m. Monday...
Deputies searching for man missing since Monday night crash
Officers say 15-year-old Nekoyah Booker was last seen around Eva Street in North Charleston.
Police searching for missing North Charleston teen
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student

Latest News

Dorchester County is seeking public input on the county's first public safety plan.
Dorchester County seeking feedback on first public safety plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. seeking input on public safety plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Broadway actor charged in US Capitol riot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies searching for man missing since Monday night crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 charged after 6-month Hanahan narcotics probe