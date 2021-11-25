SC Lottery
Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K returns to Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Thanksgiving Day tradition that’s been going on for decades returned today to historic downtown Charleston.

The 44th Annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K returned today in full force.

The race was established in 1914 and it is the longest running 5K in Charleston. It’s also considered one of the largest 5K runs in the country.

Participants had the option of racing in person or virtually this year.

The race began in Marion Square and participants and their families were treated to an after party at the square after finishing.

The race is a tradition for some like Darren Frasier who’s been running the race for years but wasn’t able to run last year.

“I think it’s just like a good sign it’s showing like we’re going in a right direction and I just love having everybody out here,” Frasier said.

The top runners of the race received gift cards as their prizes.

