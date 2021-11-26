SC Lottery
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say

(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left people hurt overnight in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said it happened overnight Thursday in the area of Long Branch Swamp Road.

HCPD said it received a call about a shooting, but officers also learned that four victims were taken to the hospital while on their way to the scene.

The victims were not transported by EMS, according to officials.

The HCPD is investigating the incident, and there is believed to be no risk to the community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

