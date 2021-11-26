Christmas Tree Festival at Boone Hall starts Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families looking for outdoor activities on Thanksgiving weekend can get a head start on Christmas.

The Christmas Tree Festival at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens kicks off Friday morning.

The festival will feature fresh-cut trees, wreaths and winter plants.

In addition, food vendors will be on site along with activities and even Santa.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

