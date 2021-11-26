SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Christmas Tree Festival at Boone Hall starts Friday

Families looking for outdoor activities on Thanksgiving weekend can get a head start on...
Families looking for outdoor activities on Thanksgiving weekend can get a head start on Christmas.(Boone Hall Farms)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families looking for outdoor activities on Thanksgiving weekend can get a head start on Christmas.

The Christmas Tree Festival at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens kicks off Friday morning.

The festival will feature fresh-cut trees, wreaths and winter plants.

In addition, food vendors will be on site along with activities and even Santa.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
Jason B. Hall, 41; Bronwyn Hilbourn, 32; and Stephanie Fults, 33; are facing charges following...
3 charged after 6-month Hanahan narcotics probe
The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Police investigating fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

Latest News

Shoppers lined up outside Palmetto Moon at the Tanger Outlets in Charleston Friday almost an...
Shoppers line up early for Black Friday deals
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shoppers line up early for Black Friday deals
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shoppers line up early for Black Friday deals
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Small business Saturday