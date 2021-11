WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly before 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

“Investigators have responded to the scene,” CFD officials said.

Crews responded to White Drive shortly before 2PM for a structure fire in a single-family dwelling. No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigators have responded to scene. #CharlestonFirefighters pic.twitter.com/XAwRHMRg6s — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) November 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.