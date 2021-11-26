SC Lottery
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — State environmental regulators are proposing a $3 million fine for the Hyundai Glovis Co. logistics and shipping firm after a cargo ship carrying vehicles capsized and polluted ocean waters off the Georgia coast.

In an order posted Tuesday, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the South Korean freighter Golden Ray were discharged into the water.

The ship capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick. But oil leaks continued several months later as workers cut the boat into chunks for removal from the ocean.

Company representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

