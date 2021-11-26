Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their missing elderly relative was found in Virginia.

On Nov. 25, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted shortly before 7:30 p.m. that a missing man from South Carolina could be in the area of Interstate 95 and Warrenton Road, as tracking software on his vehicle put him at the location.

A deputy found the vehicle and man on the off-ramp of I-95 for Warrenton Road.

“The man had been missing for nearly 24 hours and believed he was still in South Carolina. He had run out of gas and stopped on the shoulder,” a release said.

EMS crews responded to check on him, and a deputy bought a few gallons of gas to drive the vehicle so the man’s family would not have to pay a towing fee.

While the man was taken to the hospital, another deputy drove his car there. The hospital kept the man safe until his family could arrive.

