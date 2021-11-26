SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff: Several goats, chickens shot at high school in Chesterfield County

Some of the animals from the Future Farmers of America and agriculture class at Central High School in Pageland got out of their pen.
Authorities are looking for the person or persons who shot several goats and chickens at a...
Authorities are looking for the person or persons who shot several goats and chickens at a Chesterfield County high school.(Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 123 words with a read time of approximately 36 seconds.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities in Chesterfield County are trying to find the person or persons who shot several animals on the property of an area high school.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, some of the animals from the Future Farmers of America and the agriculture class at Central High School in Pageland got out of their pen.

Between 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning, someone went onto Central High’s property and shot several goats and chickens, authorities said.

Sheriff James Dixon is asking for your help! Some of the animals from the FFA and Ag class at Central High School got...

Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 26, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon asks if anyone has any information on the case or saw someone leaving the school to call the tip line at (843) 287-0235.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
Jason B. Hall, 41; Bronwyn Hilbourn, 32; and Stephanie Fults, 33; are facing charges following...
3 charged after 6-month Hanahan narcotics probe
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian
The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle...
SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Trees at Price’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington County, pictured Nov. 26, 2021
Real Christmas trees at higher prices this season as short supply continues
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley
One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Colleton County