Shoppers line up early for Black Friday deals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the pandemic and the rise of online shopping many shoppers are still expected to fill shopping centers in search of Black Friday deals.

Tanger Outlets Charleston Marketing Director Andrea Gervacio says stores have been preparing for months to make sure inventory levels could meet the demands of shoppers.

In addition, she says many stores were already seeing an increase in traffic.

“The holiday season has started a little earlier for us this year,” Gervacio said. “The traffic has been increasing, especially this week.”

Gervacio says they’ve received many phone calls asking about hours and store-specific deals.

“We’re expecting lots of great crowds today,” Gervacho said.

Gervacho says they still have COVID protocols in place and teams will be workig to keep high touch areas sanitizied, staff will be wearing masks indoors and some stores may have occupancy limits and their own mask requirements for shoppers.

Stores opened at 6 a.m. on Friday for shoppers and Tanger Outlets will have extended shopping hours throughout the weekend.

