SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Colleton County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in Colleton County.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in Colleton County.

Officials say the investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Wednesday involving a Walterboro Police Department officer who fired shots at an armed man during a confrontation following a traffic stop.

SLED officials say the subject fled the scene on foot and has not been found. No injuries have been reported.

SLED says this is the 35th officer involved shooting of 2021 in the state.

