SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banned most...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banned most abortions in the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Appellate arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law have been pushed into the new year.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says oral arguments have been rescheduled for the last week in January. They had originally been planned for next month.

Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure that requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat.”

If detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Opponents argue many women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks.

Medical experts say the cardiac activity isn’t a heartbeat but rather an initial flutter of electric activity within an embryo’s cells.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
Jason B. Hall, 41; Bronwyn Hilbourn, 32; and Stephanie Fults, 33; are facing charges following...
3 charged after 6-month Hanahan narcotics probe
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian
The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle...
SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Colleton County
4 hurt after overnight shooting in Horry County, police say
FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3,...
US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution