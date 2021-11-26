SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing since a Monday night crash has been...
Deputies locate man missing since Monday night crash
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
Jason B. Hall, 41; Bronwyn Hilbourn, 32; and Stephanie Fults, 33; are facing charges following...
3 charged after 6-month Hanahan narcotics probe
The Charleston County Coroner says a 16-year-old died Monday night in a shooting in North...
Coroner identifies boy killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Police investigating fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

Latest News

Jordan Hayes, 19, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was young, creates handmade holiday...
Summerville man with epilepsy creates handmade holiday decorations to benefit Lowcountry
The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 to 2017 Chevrolet Traverse of unknown color. The vehicle...
SC Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly hit and run
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise