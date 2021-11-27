SC Lottery
2 injured after early morning fire in Burton

An early morning fire has left two people seriously injured in Burton.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - An early morning fire has left two people seriously injured in Burton.

According to the Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to a house in the 500 block of Joe Frazier Road in Burton just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Burton Fire Captain Dan Byrne tells WTOC when crews arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from inside a single wide mobile home, with 2 victims on the front lawn.

Officials say the male victim sustained serious injuries and the female victim sustained life-threatening injures .

Both were taken to the hospital.

Crews also found a dog inside the home that was not able to make it out.

Burton Fire says they do not believe there were working smoke detectors in the home and want to remind Burton residents that the fire district gives them out for free upon request.

