SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 SC agencies getting federal grants to hire new officers

Three police departments in South Carolina are getting grants to hire new police officers as...
Three police departments in South Carolina are getting grants to hire new police officers as part of a federal program that supports community policing.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Three police departments in South Carolina are getting grants to hire new police officers as part of a federal program that supports community policing.

The grants are part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Service and the more than $139 million being awarded across the nation will hire more than 1,000 new officers.

In South Carolina, North Myrtle Beach is getting $750,000 to hire six officers; Williamsburg County is getting $423,000 to hire three deputies, and Yemassee is getting $230,000 to hire two officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Colleton County
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Folks in the Lowcountry got to celebrate the sights and sounds of the Christmas season at the...
Families head to Boone Hall Farms for Christmas Tree Festival
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in McClellanville
An early morning fire has left two people seriously injured in Burton.
2 injured after early morning fire in Burton
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January