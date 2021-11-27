SC Lottery
Body of 94-year-old woman found following house fire in Colleton County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say the body of a 94-year-old woman was found following a house fire in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue said it happened at a home on the 1200 block of Shawnee Lane at 5:57 p.m. on Thursday. According to authorities, the home is on a small dead end rural dirt road north of the Town of Smoaks.

A report states that a neighbor’s son reported seeing an orange glow across a field and told his parents the home was on fire.

“They called 911 and ran to the residence to assist,” CCFR officials said. “The home was occupied by a 94 year old wheelchair bound woman. The two reported seeing flames coming from several windows in the house and the front porch was on fire. They kicked in the back door but flames erupted from the doorway, driving them away from the building.”

According to the report, attempts were made to get inside to rescue the woman, but they were driven away by the smoke and flames.

Firefighters then arrived to find the home fully involved with fire coming from all of the windows and roof.

CCFR officials said after battling the blaze for 25 minutes crews were able to enter the structure.

“Sadly, the woman was found deceased in the middle of the building,” CCFR officials said. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the scene.

Authorities said the fire appears to have started in the front living room of the home and spread to the rest of the building.

“The exact cause is under investigation,” CCFR officials said. “Fire units were on the scene for five hours.”

