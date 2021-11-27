Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting in McClellanville.

Deputies say they responded to the former Lincoln High School on Lincoln Road around 8:40 p.m. Friday night for reports of gunfire.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says several vehicles were found there for an alumni basketball game, but people denied knowing about a shooting.

According to Knapp, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Knapp says dispatch also received two calls reporting that their vehicles had been shot and both cars had been at the incident location. A third car was found at the scene that had been hit by gunfire, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 of Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

