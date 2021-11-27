SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in McClellanville

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting in McClellanville.

Deputies say they responded to the former Lincoln High School on Lincoln Road around 8:40 p.m. Friday night for reports of gunfire.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says several vehicles were found there for an alumni basketball game, but people denied knowing about a shooting.

According to Knapp, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Knapp says dispatch also received two calls reporting that their vehicles had been shot and both cars had been at the incident location. A third car was found at the scene that had been hit by gunfire, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 of Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Colleton County
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Black Friday shoppers at Tanger
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
Shopping
Online takes a back seat to in-person shopping this year