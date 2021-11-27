SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC chief judge tells magistrates they need to work 40 hours

South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or...
South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or face discipline.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or face discipline.

Chief Justice Don Beatty issued an order earlier this month saying it had been brought to his attention that some magistrates are working less than 40-hour weeks despite having a full-time job and the pay to go along with it.

Beatty’s order on Nov. 8 says the backlog of more than 270,000 pending cases in magistrates court statewide will be impossible to handle without the judges putting in their full time.

Beatty did not single out any magistrates or say who made the complaints.

Magistrate courts are the lowest level of South Carolina’s court system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Colleton County
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Shopping
Online takes a back seat to in-person shopping this year
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue said it happened at a home near the Town of...
Body of 94-year-old woman found following house fire in Colleton County
Trees at Price’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington County, pictured Nov. 26, 2021
Real Christmas trees at higher prices this season as short supply continues