Sunny and cool today!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our weekend weather is looking good. High pressure will build in today bringing lots of sunshine and cool temps in the upper 50′s. Cold temperatures will be with us once again overnight, near freezing inland and near 40 on the beaches. Tomorrow will bring increasing cloudiness as another cold front moves east. There is not much moisture with this front; so expect just more clouds and slightly milder afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid 60′s. Back to work and school Monday will bring sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. No rain in sight next week with highs pressure in control, temperatures warm to near 70 degrees by the middle to the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 58, Low 42.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 40.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 58, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Sunny, High 62, Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High 67, Low 47.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 50.

