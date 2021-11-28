SC Lottery
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Jamakion Kyleme Spivey(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged after gunfire rang out Saturday night in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were patrolling the area near the Sandygate Village apartments when they heard the gunshots around 11:30 p.m. and responded to the scene.

Police later learned someone was taken to the hospital before they got there, and MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest later confirmed that the individual had been shot.

19-year-old Jamakion Kyleme Spivey, of Myrtle Beach, was detained shortly after police arrived. He’s charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.

Online records show Spivey is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of around noon Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021842.

