SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers

Carolina will now have a bye week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in two weeks.
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes for the Panthers (5-7), who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

Carolina will now have a bye week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or...
SC chief judge tells magistrates they need to work 40 hours
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies

Latest News

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics
Former Clemson standout Dawkins inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
AJ Green back home for kids camp
Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs
Falcons sign Beaufort alum Ron Parker