Cold front to bring cooler temperatures tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move across the area later today. Not as cool this afternoon ahead of the front with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is not much moisture with this front; so expect more clouds for the day. Back to work and school Monday will bring sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures behind the cold front, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. No rain in sight next week with highs pressure firmly in control, temperatures warm into the low 70 by the middle to the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 42.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 56, Low 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny, High 63, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High 67, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Abundant Sunshine. High 71, low 51.

