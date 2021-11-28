SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cold front to bring cooler temperatures tomorrow!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move across the area later today. Not as cool this afternoon ahead of the front with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is not much moisture with this front; so expect more clouds for the day. Back to work and school Monday will bring sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures behind the cold front, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. No rain in sight next week with highs pressure firmly in control, temperatures warm into the low 70 by the middle to the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 42.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 56, Low 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny, High 63, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High 67, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Abundant Sunshine. High 71, low 51.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or...
SC chief judge tells magistrates they need to work 40 hours
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast