SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cyber Monday: How to keep your personal information secure

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cyber Monday deals are expected to reign in billions of dollars in just one day and cybersecurity experts say online scams could put a damper on the holiday for some shoppers.

One of the biggest scams, according to cybersecurity expert Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, is fake websites that often lure in customers through email links.

“Last year alone during the shopping season there were over 100,000 websites that were stood up in storefronts that were actually fraudulent; taking advantage of users and compromising their credit cards,” said Benoit-Kurtz.

Cyber Monday in 2020 brought in $10.8 billion in revenue, according to CNBC. Cybersecurity experts say fake websites masquerading as the real deal also post links on social media or advertisements claiming great deals on hard-to-find items.

Gift card scams are also on the rise, says Benoit-Kurtz. Scammers may email and ask you to buy a gift card, then they may use the card and sell it to an unsuspecting victim.

“And so, you think you’re getting a super deal on a gift card, but you’re actually funding the theft of a gift card from another,” said Benoit-Kurtz.

To avoid being scammed while you’re searching the web for deals, experts say:

  • Avoid clicking on links sent via email. Instead, type in the name of the website you’d like to visit in your browser. That way, you’ll be more likely to end up on the correct website.
  • Use websites you’ve used before. If you’re shopping with a new seller you haven’t used before, try googling the store or searching the Better Business Bureau to make sure it’s a reputable store before you buy.
  • Use a single credit card for online shopping. Avoid using a debit card or ATM card that’s tied to important financial accounts such as paychecks, loans, or rent and mortgage payments. When a credit card is used, it can be easier to track online purchases and notice if there is unusual activity.
  • Complete your online shopping with a secure Wi-Fi connection. Public Wi-Fi could put your personal information in jeopardy.
  • Visit websites that begin with “https. That will ensure you’re entering your card information into a secure website.

Experts say if you notice unusual activity on your card, you should report the incident to your credit card company immediately to make sure it doesn’t continue.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

Latest News

South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Army needs bell ringers for holiday campaign
Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting on...
Tree lightings scheduled across the Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Multiple tree lighting events scheduled across Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Thousands of military members could face discipline over vaccine mandate deadline