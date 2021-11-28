SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic
An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home...
An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home killed a 14-year-old girl.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home killed a 14-year-old girl.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Olando Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and when they arrived, they found Vanessa Sarai Santos Garcia with a gunshot wound. Officers tried to save her life, but Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

Junio Alexis Ramos Estrada was named a suspect by homicide detectives. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14 or 15 years old by a defendant who is more than four but less than six years older than the victim and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Tisdale is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or...
SC chief judge tells magistrates they need to work 40 hours
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

Latest News

As holiday shopping starts ramping up in the Lowcountry, small businesses were in the spotlight...
‘The support really doesn’t have to be limited to a day’: Small Business Saturday puts local businesses in the spotlight
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 SC agencies getting federal grants to hire new officers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville tree lighting taking place Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 14th annual Chanukah in the Square returns Sunday