Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says callers are claiming to be deputies and telling potential victims they owe money for missing jury duty.

“This time, they’re claiming the potential victim owes money because they missed jury duty,” Ravenell said. “We never collect money for any alleged missed jury duty.”

Ravenell says the name being used in the scam is “Sgt. James Green” and that while that is a legitimate officer, they have long since been promoted from sergeant.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

