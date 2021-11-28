South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South Carolina crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that 33-year-old Barney Louis Trotter of Pickens struck and killed 40-year-old Jodah Mullinax on Thursday.

Mullinax was riding a small motorbike and Trotter was following him on a road north of Pickens after sundown.

Police say Mullinax slowed to turn when Trotter, driving a Dodge Charger, hit Mullinax.

Troopers say the bike hit an embankment and Mullinax was thrown.

Mullinax wasn’t wearing a helmet and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.