‘The support really doesn’t have to be limited to a day’: Small Business Saturday puts local businesses in the spotlight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As holiday shopping starts ramping up in the Lowcountry, small businesses were in the spotlight on Saturday.

Jordan Amaker of the nonprofit Lowcountry Local First says businesses in the Lowcountry have seen a range of impacts stemming from the pandemic, supply chain issues and labor shortages that have tested their resiliency.

“As many entrepreneurs would probably attest, it’s all about adapting and learning as you go and the beauty of being a community like ours that really steps up and supports our small business community is that you know many of them have survived because their neighbors were there to support them,” Amaker said.

Amaker says the Lowcountry small business community thrives on the end of the year holiday shopping season including small business Saturday.

“There’s certainly something to be said for having a day that has a focus solely on these small businesses,” Amaker said.

The Station Park Circle has been supporting other small businesses and curators by housing dozens of small vendors in their space for the past three years.

Kyle Whitcroft is the owner of one of the 45 local vendors at The Station Park Circle. He says the pandemic had a silver lining for The Station, which sells furniture, clothing, art and more.

“The pandemic threw us a curveball,” Whitcroft said. “People were stuck at home. They didn’t love what they had, so they started to donate or sell their things and come in here and find new stuff for their homes.”

As some stores are dealing with the more recent supply chain issues, Roadside Blooms owner Toni Reale is looking local as a solution.

Reale says the flower and plant store uses 99% American and locally grown flowers and that’s helping them avoid major issues.

“Because I have been very focused on where I’m getting my product from, I haven’t really had to feel the crunch of any shortages whereas other florist or plant shop owners are source things that come from other countries where shipping and sourcing may have been a squeeze,” Reale said.

Although Small Business Saturday may give you more of a reason to shop local, Reale says local businesses need your help year-round.

“The support really doesn’t have to be limited to a day, but it can be a continuous stream of support for years to come,” Reale said.

