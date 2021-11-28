Underwood’s Game-Winner Caps Epic Comeback as CofC Downs Chattanooga, 66-64

Charleston, S.C. -- The College of Charleston men’s basketball team went on the road on Saturday and beat previously undefeated and preseason-SoCon favorite Chattanooga, 66-64. Senior Dimitrius Underwood’s game-winning putback with 1.7 seconds left lifted the Cougars to their first road win of the Pat Kelsey era.

After falling down 46-32 early in the second half, Charleston turned the tide with tenacious defense and hot shooting, ripping off an epic 20-0 run to erase the deficit and surge in front, 50-46. CofC forced 16 Chattanooga turnovers and nabbed eight steals, many coming during the run to seize momentum.

After taking the lead, Charleston held the Mocs at bay until the 1:29 mark when another bucket from Silvio DeSousa knotted the score at 64-64. DeSousa wound up with a game-high 21 points down low. CofC’s freshman phenom Reyne Smith countered with a baseline floater before a Chattanooga steal and score set up the final possession with 12.9 seconds left and the score tied at 66-66.

That’s when senior John Meeks’ tough drive rattled around the rim and off, and Underwood hustled to tip it back in and seal the win for Charleston. Charleston improves to 4-2, snapping a two-game skid while Chattanooga suffered its first loss of the campaign and dropped to 5-1.

Smith led four Cougars in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Underwood and Meeks added 12 points apiece. CofC erupted for 43 second-half points and outpaced the Mocs 38-26 in points in the paint.

Charleston was fueled by its depth, as the Cougars poured in 20 bench points to Chattanooga’s 11.

Key Cougars

Sophomore point guard Fah’mir Ali came off the bench to score 10 key points and dish three assists. He’s tallied at least three dimes in five of CofC’s six games.

Freshman Reyne Smith was stellar yet again, scoring 18 points and going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. He’s averaging 17.3 PPG over his last three games.

Senior John Meeks was saddled with foul trouble in the first half, but still managed to chip in 12 points, hitting tough shot after tough shot during Charleston’s second-half spurt.

Senior Dimitrius Underwood scored the game-winner and finished with 12 points, three boards, three assists and three steals. He has 11 combined steals over the last three games.

Game Notes

CofC improved to 7-1 in its last eight meetings with Chattanooga.

Charleston has now won eight times on the road at Chattanooga in series history,

Charleston is now 33-23 on the road since 2016-17.

Up Next

The Cougars return home for the first of two matchups with Tulane in a 7-day span. Charleston and the Green Wave tip off at TD Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will air on FloSports.