SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 112 kilometers — which usually reduces damage and casualties.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north-northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.

A 14-meter tower in a protected four-century-old church collapsed shortly after the 7.5-degree quake recorded Sunday in northern Peru, according to local media and witness accounts.

Video and photos posted online showed the historic tower, part of a 16th-century complex that was considered the oldest Catholic temple in the Amazonas region, reduced to a pile of stones, although the main atrium appeared to be still standing.

Social media posts also showed damage in other locations, including in a church in southern Ecuador. The quake was also felt in Colombia.

The Defense Ministry’s National Civil Defense Institute in Peru didn’t immediately report damages or injuries by the quake.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which falls within the Pacific Ring of Fire, where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or...
SC chief judge tells magistrates they need to work 40 hours
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on White Drive shortly...
Four displaced after fire sparks at West Ashley home
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville tree lighting taking place Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 14th annual Chanukah in the Square returns Sunday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Health experts say it's likely weeks before threat of new variant is known