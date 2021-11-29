SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2021 S.C. sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources counted more than 5,600 sea...
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - State data shows more loggerhead turtle nests were counted on South Carolina beaches this year than in 2020.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied. The final 2020 count was 5,560.

A record of nearly 8,800 nests were counted in 2019.

Loggerheads are the Palmetto State’s primary nesting sea turtles. But the department this year reported a Kemp’s ridley nest and five green sea turtle nests.

DNR state sea turtle coordinator Michelle Pate says 16% of nests were washed away last year, including some by Hurricane Isaias.

This year, 3.4% of eggs, about 17,900 of the total 524,600, were lost, including a larger share to predators.

The SCDNR began monitoring sea turtle nesting activities and strandings in the late 1970s.

There are approximately 186 miles of ocean-facing sandy beaches in South Carolina that provide suitable nesting habitat for sea turtles, SCDNR’s website states. To date, loggerheads, green turtles, leatherbacks and rarely Kemp’s ridleys sea turtle nests have been recorded on South Carolina beaches. By far the most common nesting species is the loggerhead.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

Latest News

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is in need of volunteers to help the organization raise...
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign off to a rocky start
A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over...
Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Army needs bell ringers for holiday campaign