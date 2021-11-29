SC Lottery
Beaufort asking for public input on American Rescue Plan funds

A survey will be open through the end of the year.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Beaufort is receiving a total of $6.54 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, and now they are asking for public input on how to use the funds.

The city has received half of the amount and expects to see the rest of the funds by next October, Beaufort Communications Manager Kathleen Williams said.

In a presentation to City Council on Oct. 26, City Manager Bill Prokop revealed a preliminary plan for the funds. But Williams said the city wants public input before any final plan is presented.

To give feedback you can fill out this survey at Beaufort’s community engagement site.

The survey will be open through the end of the year.

The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last March, contained funding for local governments to help them mitigate the revenue loss they suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, and also help with other measures, a news release stated.

The funds can be used for the following:

  • Address revenue losses incurred during the pandemic
  • Buttress future public health responses
  • Support recovery efforts in the community, including affordable housing
  • Invest in certain infrastructure needs

