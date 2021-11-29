SC Lottery
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston

This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For Cyber Monday, Breeze Airways is offering $29 one-way flights for travel between Jan. 6-31, 2022.

This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.

“This year we are grateful for Breeze’s successful launch, and we are giving thanks to our Guests, along with the best deals possible,” Breeze’s Chairman and CEO David Neeleman said.

Breeze’s “Seriously Nice” deal offers flights from Charleston to these locations:

  • Hartford, CT
  • Tampa, FL
  • Louisville, KY
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Akron/Canton, OH
  • Columbus, OH
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Richmond, VA
  • Providence, RI

Breeze airlines serves 16 cities across 13 states, a news release stated.

