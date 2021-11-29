Bulldogs Battle to Overtime Victory Over SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The Citadel held South Carolina State to just a pair of free throws in overtime in a 91-79 overtime victory Sunday afternoon inside the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 91, South Carolina State 79 ot

Records: The Citadel (4-2), South Carolina State (1-7)

Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Series: The Citadel leads 9-3

How it Happened

The Citadel forced the overtime period as Rudy Fitzgibbons III drove baseline and hit a cutting Brent Davis for the layup with 5.4 seconds remaining.

Fitzgibbons started the overtime period with a steal and a breakaway layup to give the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish.

The Bulldogs would add three more free throws before Stephen Clark took the ball on the right win and drove down the lane for a thunderous dunk and a seven point lead.

After a pair of SCSU free throws, Davis knocked down a three-pointer to put the game out of reach.

The Citadel got off to a slow start from beyond the arc as the Bulldogs only hit three three-pointers in the first half.

Despite the outside shooting, The Citadel was able to go into the locker room trailing by only one.

The second half saw the Bulldogs find their range from beyond the arc as they connected on 7-of-12 three-pointers.

Jason Roche knocked down a pair of three-pointers that helped open a six point advantage.

SCSU was able to battle back and eventually took a two-point lead on a three-pointer from Rakim Gary with just over a minute to play.