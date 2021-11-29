Bulldogs Battle to Overtime Victory Over SC State
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The Citadel held South Carolina State to just a pair of free throws in overtime in a 91-79 overtime victory Sunday afternoon inside the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 91, South Carolina State 79 ot
Records: The Citadel (4-2), South Carolina State (1-7)
Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
Series: The Citadel leads 9-3
How it Happened
- The Citadel forced the overtime period as Rudy Fitzgibbons III drove baseline and hit a cutting Brent Davis for the layup with 5.4 seconds remaining.
- Fitzgibbons started the overtime period with a steal and a breakaway layup to give the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish.
- The Bulldogs would add three more free throws before Stephen Clark took the ball on the right win and drove down the lane for a thunderous dunk and a seven point lead.
- After a pair of SCSU free throws, Davis knocked down a three-pointer to put the game out of reach.
- The Citadel got off to a slow start from beyond the arc as the Bulldogs only hit three three-pointers in the first half.
- Despite the outside shooting, The Citadel was able to go into the locker room trailing by only one.
- The second half saw the Bulldogs find their range from beyond the arc as they connected on 7-of-12 three-pointers.
- Jason Roche knocked down a pair of three-pointers that helped open a six point advantage.
- SCSU was able to battle back and eventually took a two-point lead on a three-pointer from Rakim Gary with just over a minute to play.
- The Bulldogs were then called for an offensive foul, but a defensive stop allowed them to get the ball back and send the game to overtime.
Inside the Box Score
- Stephen Clark nearly recorded the first triple-double in school history as he finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He also added three blocks.
- The 15 rebounds are a career-high, besting his previous mark of 14 set against Carver last season.
- Rudy Fitzgibbons III led the offensive attack with a career-high 20 points. He finished 6-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
- Brent Davis had another strong game with 16 points and three assists.
- Hayden Brown poured in 13 points in limited action, while Jason Roche added 13 points and Tyler Moffe 11.
- As a team, the Bulldogs went 16-of-18 from the free-throw line.
- The Citadel defense held SCSU to 0-of-10 shooting from the floor in overtime.
- The victory was the first overtime victory on the road since defeating Longwood, 102-99, in triple overtime on Dec. 19, 2019.
Up Next
The Bulldogs close out the three-game road swing as they travel to face UNC Asheville on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.