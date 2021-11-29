Bullets in toaster oven start fire in assisted living facility room

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenwood Police say a fire started inside a room at an assisted living facility because of bullets put inside a toaster oven.

Greenwood Police, firefighters and emergency services officials were called to Morningside Assisted Living facility around 9 p.m. on Sunday for a fire alarm and reports of gunshots.

Officers say they found a small fire inside a resident’s room.

One person was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious; officials say they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police believe the fire started because the resident put several rounds of ammunition into a toaster oven. Investigators say that caused the ammunition to discharge, making employees believe they heard gunshots.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly.

No one else was hurt.

