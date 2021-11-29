SC Lottery
Bullets in toaster oven start fire in assisted living facility room

Greenwood Police, firefighters and emergency services officials were called to Morningside...
Greenwood Police, firefighters and emergency services officials were called to Morningside Assisted Living facility around 9 p.m. on Sunday for a fire alarm and reports of gunshots.(Storyblocks)
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenwood Police say a fire started inside a room at an assisted living facility because of bullets put inside a toaster oven.

Greenwood Police, firefighters and emergency services officials were called to Morningside Assisted Living facility around 9 p.m. on Sunday for a fire alarm and reports of gunshots.

Officers say they found a small fire inside a resident’s room.

One person was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious; officials say they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police believe the fire started because the resident put several rounds of ammunition into a toaster oven. Investigators say that caused the ammunition to discharge, making employees believe they heard gunshots.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly.

No one else was hurt.

