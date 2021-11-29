SC Lottery
Charleston Airport sees dramatic increase in Thanksgiving travelers over last year

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport says they saw more than double the number of Thanksgiving passengers compared to the previous year.

Charleston International Airport Chief Communication Officer Spencer Pryor says between Tuesday and Sunday of the week of Thanksgiving the airport saw 44,890 passengers this year. In 2020, the airport saw 19,367 passengers during the same period.

That is an increase of 132% of travelers between 2021 and 2020.

Thanksgiving day had the biggest jump in passengers from the previous year. Pryor says there were 3,915 travelers on Thanksgiving compared to 1,545 in 2020. That is an increase of 153%.

