SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston community celebrates Chanukah in the Square

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th annual Chanukah in the Square returned today to Marion Square.

“What a great way to kick off the season of lights with Chanukah in the Square,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The event annually brings in over a thousand people and it’s the largest Jewish event in the state of South Carolina.

“It’s just for the community to join together to celebrate,” said Yossi Refson, Rabbi of the Chabad of Charleston.

There were two hours full of live music and free food, including Hanukkah-specific foods like latkes.

The community then joined together for prayer and the lighting of the menorah.

Refson says his message for Hanukkah this year is that there’s a miracle in everything.

“If we look at our lives and especially over these past few years we can see there’s miraculous events that take place right beneath our eyes. We just need to open our eyes and we’ll see that we are surrounded by wonderful miracles,” said Refson.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving
South Carolina’s top judge is telling full-time magistrates they must work 40-hour weeks or...
SC chief judge tells magistrates they need to work 40 hours
Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies

Latest News

VIDEO: Chanukah at the Square returns
VIDEO: Chanukah at the Square returns
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina
Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam