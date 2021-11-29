Charleston community celebrates Chanukah in the Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th annual Chanukah in the Square returned today to Marion Square.

“What a great way to kick off the season of lights with Chanukah in the Square,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The event annually brings in over a thousand people and it’s the largest Jewish event in the state of South Carolina.

“It’s just for the community to join together to celebrate,” said Yossi Refson, Rabbi of the Chabad of Charleston.

There were two hours full of live music and free food, including Hanukkah-specific foods like latkes.

The community then joined together for prayer and the lighting of the menorah.

Refson says his message for Hanukkah this year is that there’s a miracle in everything.

“If we look at our lives and especially over these past few years we can see there’s miraculous events that take place right beneath our eyes. We just need to open our eyes and we’ll see that we are surrounded by wonderful miracles,” said Refson.

