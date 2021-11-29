SC Lottery
Deputies investigating after vehicles struck by gunfire following basketball game in McClellanville

.
.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate after three vehicles were struck by gunfire following an alumni basketball game at a school in McClellanville.

It happened Friday night at the former Lincoln High School on Lincoln Road where authorities responded to a call for shots fired and located a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet. Two other motorists that had been at the game earlier also contacted investigators after reporting that their vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

In addition, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

Investigation starts as shots fired report

The investigation began as a call for shots fired in the area of the school. When deputies arrived they saw multiple vehicles and people leaving the school following a basketball game. People on scene said they did not know anything about a shooting, and deputies said they did not see or hear any disturbance at the school.

Investigators later located a vehicle on scene that had been struck by a bullet.

Deputies were then advised by emergency operators that two vehicles had been damaged by gunfire; one on Tibwin Road and Highway 41. Both callers said they had been at the school earlier for the game.

The owner of the car on Tibwin Road said she did not hear any gunshots during the time of the basketball game.

A passenger in the car said he first noticed a bullet hole in the door when their vehicle arrived home and he attempted to get out as the door handle was not working.

