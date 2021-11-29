SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. developing first public safety strategic plan

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County public safety leaders are developing the county’s first strategic plan for public safety, and they’re using a survey to get feedback from the community.

The county wants to create a “collaborative vision for public safety” Dorchester Deputy County Administrator for Public Safety Mario Formisano said.

“We want to be less reactive and more proactive,” Formisano said.

An eight-to-12-minute survey is available now for Dorchester County community members. Formisano said part of the survey’s purpose is to gauge the community’s opinion on the quality of service they’re providing and their responsiveness to issues.

The departments participating in the development of the county’s first strategic plan for public safety include the county administrator’s office, consolidated dispatch center, coroner’s office, emergency management, emergency medical services, fire rescue and the sheriff’s office.

A few of the questions in the survey concern a newer department in the county, 911 center Consolidated Dispatch, which opened in July 2020.

“It’s important for our public safety leaders to come together to be unified and again to create a vision to determine what the future of public safety in Dorchester County should look like and how we can collaborate and address issues of various shape and sizes,” Formisano said.

The survey will close on Dec. 8th, and Formisano said they’re hoping to present the information from the survey to the county council in early 2022.

Click here to fill out the survey.

