Duke Energy gives $150K of nuclear scholarships to SC State

The money will provide 15 nuclear engineering students over a three-year period to increase the number of diverse graduates in South Carolina State University’s nuclear engineering program, Duke Energy said.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Duke Energy is giving a historically Black South Carolina university $150,000 in scholarships to help train and educate new nuclear engineers.

The money will provide 15 nuclear engineering students over a three-year period to increase the number of diverse graduates in South Carolina State University’s nuclear engineering program, Duke Energy said in a news release.

The university says it is the only undergraduate scholarship of its kind in the state.

“We are very proud of our Nuclear Engineering Program, which is the only undergraduate program of its kind in South Carolina,” South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “We appreciate Duke Energy, one of the nation’s premier energy providers, for supporting our program and helping create a diverse pipeline of talent for the nuclear workforce of the 21st century.

Conyers said they are working to ensure “reliable, carbon-free and cost-effective nuclear power for generations.”

The utility says the money from the Duke Energy Foundation is intended to strengthen the utility’s relationships with historically Black colleges and universities and bring more diverse talent into the company.

“South Carolina State University has a significant reputation as a leader in building the high-quality workforce our state and nation need today and in years to come,” Duke Energy South Carolinia President Mike Callahan said. “We are excited about the future of the clean energy workforce and what these scholars will achieve.”

