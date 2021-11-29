FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Cane Slash Road on Johns Island after an accident.

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is at the scene of the crash in the 3100 block of Cane Slash Road responding to a crash with injuries, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The St. Johns Fire District said the crash, near Grand Bay Lane, resulted in at least one fatality and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Drivers should find an alternative route if they need to travel in the area or to use caution.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Wolfsen said.

There was no official word on the extent of injuries.

