FIRST ALERT: One westbound lane of I-26 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reopened a far right lane to allow traffic to pass a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-26.

The crash, reported on the westbound side of the interstate at 11:26 a.m. near mile marker 206, briefly had all westbound lanes blocked. Shortly after noon, one lane reopened.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash involves injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

