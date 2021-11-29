FIRST ALERT: One westbound lane of I-26 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reopened a far right lane to allow traffic to pass a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-26.

The crash, reported on the westbound side of the interstate at 11:26 a.m. near mile marker 206, briefly had all westbound lanes blocked. Shortly after noon, one lane reopened.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash involves injuries.

