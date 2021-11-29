Live 5, iHeart Radio team up with Lowcountry Food Bank to fight food insecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank is looking to fight food insecurity by raising money to create over a million meals.

Live 5 News, iHeart Radio, and the Lowcountry Food Bank have teamed up on their largest online giving campaign in history. It’s called Hope for The Holidays, and the goal is to raise $200,000 dollars for food assistance in the Lowcountry.

The Lowcountry Food Bank will have a $100,000 matching gift challenge for Giving Tuesday to help create over a million meals in one day. For every donation, that they receive up to a hundred thousand dollars, that donation will be doubled.

The money will go directly towards purchasing and delivering nutritious food for the people in the 10 counties they serve. This was made possible by two donors who are both pledging fifty thousand dollars each.

Lowcountry Food Bank’s Chief Development Officer, Brenda Shaw, says they’re seeing a huge need for food assistance in the Lowcountry.

“Food insecurity is a 24/7 365 day a year issue. It just isn’t, you know, during the holidays,” Shaw said.

Gifts will be matched until midnight on Nov. 30.

