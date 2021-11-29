SC Lottery
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County

Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators say.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department arrested a man for kidnapping, an incident report states.

Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence.

Moncks Corner Police responded on Wednesday to an apartment complex on Northbridge Court in reference to a disturbance.

A second call from that location said that a man forced a woman into a car while the woman was screaming “leave me alone,” the report states. Investigators say the car then drove out of the apartment complex.

Police identified the man as Pressley and said that three children were also in the car at the time of the incident. Officers say they later found the car near a restaurant.

While searching for the car, police say they discovered that the victims were taken back to their home and unharmed during the incident.

Pressley was arrested at the apartment complex.

