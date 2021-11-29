New Berkeley County facility offers training for welding and other operations

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Economic Development and W International are unveiling a Training Center of Excellence.

The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling operations, Berkeley County Spokesperson Jenna-Ley Jamison said.

W International offers a fully accredited NAVSEA welding training program with no prior welding experience required, Jamison said. People in the program are paid to train and undergo eight weeks and 240 training hours, a news release stated.

After completing the program students are guaranteed full employment, and benefits, with W International, Jamison said. The first class of students in the program is scheduled to graduate in December, the program has a waitlist of more than 200 people.

The facility will also support training for current W International employees to enhance their skills and create more opportunities for advancement, a news release stated.

“At W International we know our greatest strengths come from the people that make up our team,” W International Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Fowler said. “W International is committed to cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion.”

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information about W International click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.