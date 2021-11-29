SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New Berkeley County facility offers training for welding and other operations

The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling...
The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling operations, Berkeley County Spokesperson Jenna-Ley Jamison said.(Storyblocks/Generic File Photo)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Economic Development and W International are unveiling a Training Center of Excellence.

The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling operations, Berkeley County Spokesperson Jenna-Ley Jamison said.

W International offers a fully accredited NAVSEA welding training program with no prior welding experience required, Jamison said. People in the program are paid to train and undergo eight weeks and 240 training hours, a news release stated.

After completing the program students are guaranteed full employment, and benefits, with W International, Jamison said. The first class of students in the program is scheduled to graduate in December, the program has a waitlist of more than 200 people.

The facility will also support training for current W International employees to enhance their skills and create more opportunities for advancement, a news release stated.

“At W International we know our greatest strengths come from the people that make up our team,” W International Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Fowler said. “W International is committed to cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion.”

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information about W International click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South...
South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday morning at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a...
Westbound lanes of I-26 reopen after multi-vehicle crash
One dead following shooting in Colleton County
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam in the county.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

Latest News

An eight-to-12-minute survey is available now for Dorchester County community members.
Dorchester Co. developing first public safety strategic plan
A judge set bond for a Berkeley County gun store charged in the shooting death of an employee...
Judge sets bond for gun store owner charged in employee’s shooting death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co Public Survey Safety Plan
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Valicia Wise who was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on...
North Charleston police searching for missing girl who ran away
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gun shop owner arrested